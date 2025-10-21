Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.3% in the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,321,000 after buying an additional 32,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient IA LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $570,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $840.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $938.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.8%

LLY opened at $808.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $756.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $766.20. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $935.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.