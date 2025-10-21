Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.3% in the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,321,000 after buying an additional 32,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient IA LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $570,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
LLY opened at $808.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $756.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $766.20. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $935.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
