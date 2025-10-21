Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS Stock Holdings Increased by Divergent Planning LLC

Divergent Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Divergent Planning LLC owned 0.26% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $23,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,828,000 after purchasing an additional 61,784 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 415.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 15,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $109.05 on Tuesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $79.20 and a 1-year high of $109.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

