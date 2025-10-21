Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Shares Bought by Divergent Planning LLC

Divergent Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Divergent Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,908,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,299 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,576,000 after buying an additional 1,110,990 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,033,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,046,000 after buying an additional 987,197 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,086,135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 864,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,698,000 after buying an additional 864,643 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11,596.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 668,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,428,000 after acquiring an additional 662,732 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $84.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.84 and a 200 day moving average of $82.39. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $84.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.326 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

