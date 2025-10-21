Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV is Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $27,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hurley Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSV stock opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

