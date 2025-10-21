Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF $DFNM

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 156,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 57,303 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 301,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,017 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

DFNM stock opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.24 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.46.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.