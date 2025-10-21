Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Has $9.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $9,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1%
IJK opened at $95.67 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $100.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.43 and a 200-day moving average of $90.56.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
