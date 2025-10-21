Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MANH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,169,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 505.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 126,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,819,000 after purchasing an additional 31,892 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates
In other news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.53, for a total value of $448,376.72. Following the sale, the director owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,757.71. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Eddie Capel sold 37,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $8,296,645.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 162,988 shares in the company, valued at $36,212,673.84. This represents a 18.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,781. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates Stock Performance
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 82.91% and a net margin of 20.91%.The company had revenue of $272.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MANH. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.91.
Manhattan Associates Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.
