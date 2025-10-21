Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC Takes $243,000 Position in DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 54.4% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 349.1% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 44,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $2,006,715.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 128,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,081.90. This represents a 25.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,190,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,760,995.70. The trade was a 4.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 552,777 shares of company stock valued at $24,690,599. Company insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.69. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.69, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.99.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $47.00 price target on shares of DraftKings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $43.00 target price on shares of DraftKings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Northland Securities set a $30.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

