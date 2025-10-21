Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 19,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.43.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL opened at $135.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.95. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $169.52. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total value of $562,841.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 118,753 shares in the company, valued at $17,533,880.45. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total transaction of $3,456,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 286,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,558,536.42. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,643 shares of company stock worth $5,305,630 in the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

