Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,229,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,656,000 after buying an additional 219,059 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,796,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,952,000 after buying an additional 802,816 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,234,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,935,000 after buying an additional 167,067 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,447,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,268,000 after buying an additional 42,407 shares during the period. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,184,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,607,000 after buying an additional 89,551 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFGR opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

