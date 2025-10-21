Probity Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. $SMP

Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Standard Motor Products worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 28.3% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 42,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of SMP stock opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $889.06 million, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $41.75.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.32. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.39%.The firm had revenue of $493.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 70.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMP has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SMP

About Standard Motor Products

(Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.