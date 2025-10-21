Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF $SPHY

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 787,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,068 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF worth $18,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHY. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 10,916.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHY opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.54. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.42.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

