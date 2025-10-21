Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. $C

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334,038 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $578,100,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026,268 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2,230.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,630,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,459 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.63.
Citigroup Stock Performance
NYSE C opened at $99.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.15. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $105.59.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.
Citigroup Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
Featured Articles
