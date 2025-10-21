Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $253.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. CIBC increased their price target on Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Waste Management from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $218,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.0% during the third quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 17,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 90.1% during the third quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 45,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $215.50 on Tuesday. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $199.69 and a twelve month high of $242.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.28.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.96%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

