Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,073 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,714 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 4.0% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 0.5% in the second quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 5.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 2.2% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.50 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.76.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $33.63.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

