Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,058 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $538,430,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,245,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,829,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $677,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901,457 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,758,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $426,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719,274 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,705,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $508,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Erste Group Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $29.22.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.87. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $166.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.