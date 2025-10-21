Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Analog Devices by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Bennett Associates Wealth Management raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 14,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $246.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $258.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.35.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.71, for a total transaction of $2,437,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 140,118 shares in the company, valued at $34,148,157.78. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total value of $242,740.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,343.32. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,115 shares of company stock valued at $12,232,985. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

