Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF $GSUS

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,902 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF makes up 0.5% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSUS. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 64.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 232.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

BATS GSUS opened at $93.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.61. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.72 and a twelve month high of $87.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

