JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF $JMEE is Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 799,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,133 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 2.55% of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF worth $47,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,618,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 120.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 509,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,511,000 after acquiring an additional 278,712 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,749,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,926,000 after acquiring an additional 221,099 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 345,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,359,000 after acquiring an additional 185,164 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,972,000.

JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMEE opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.33. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.32. JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $66.89.

JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

