Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $7.20 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 512 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $206.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.56. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $214.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Wedbush lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CLSA began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 21,563 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.47, for a total value of $4,063,978.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 272,648 shares in the company, valued at $51,385,968.56. This trade represents a 7.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,584,383.20. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,956 shares of company stock valued at $19,124,145 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

