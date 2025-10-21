Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Wit LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 103,498.2% in the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 34,426,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,154,000 after purchasing an additional 34,393,493 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,742.6% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 8,864,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,854 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,336,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,213,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,101,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,593 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of VWO opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $104.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

