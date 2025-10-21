Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,573 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $14,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CocaCola Stock Up 0.1%
NYSE KO opened at $68.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.79 and its 200 day moving average is $69.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $294.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43.
CocaCola Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CocaCola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.69.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CocaCola
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
CocaCola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
