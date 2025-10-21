Advantage Trust Co Takes Position in Ford Motor Company $F

Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 31,593 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Ford Motor by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 4,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The company had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

