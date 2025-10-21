Advantage Trust Co Purchases Shares of 4,160 CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 17.7% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 2,390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,974,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 109.4% during the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 71,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 37,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNH. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 12,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $153,755.63. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,198.20. This trade represents a 45.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE CNH opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. CNH Industrial N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 12.33 and a quick ratio of 10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.700 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.