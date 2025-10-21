Advantage Trust Co Acquires New Shares in GE Aerospace $GE

Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $349,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 5.9% during the second quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.7% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $303.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.17. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $159.36 and a 52-week high of $307.25.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Several research firms recently commented on GE.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on GE. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research cut GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.31.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

