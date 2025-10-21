Advantage Trust Co Makes New Investment in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF $KARS

Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KARS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 30,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Get KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF alerts:

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of KARS opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $80.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.27. KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $31.89.

About KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF

The KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (KARS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of stocks that are involved in the production of electric vehicles or other initiatives that may enhance future mobility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.