IMG Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,133 Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July $ZJUL

IMG Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July makes up about 0.7% of IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July by 19.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July by 172.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July by 15.0% during the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ZJUL stock opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average is $27.95.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (ZJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZJUL was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

