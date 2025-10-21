First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS is IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 4.7% of IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,664,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,036,000 after purchasing an additional 121,726 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 503.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,234,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,116 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,493,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 571,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after acquiring an additional 24,798 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $93.28 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $94.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.96 and a 200 day moving average of $90.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2527 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

