Advantage Trust Co Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF $XPH

Advantage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Free Report) by 1,525.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPH. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 48,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 25,086,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 250,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 250,868 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000.

Get SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Up 2.0%

XPH opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01. The company has a market capitalization of $176.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $49.31.

About SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.