IMG Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September $BSEP

IMG Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 415,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,348,000 after purchasing an additional 60,879 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 24.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 13.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 10.3%
BSEP opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $177.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average is $44.97. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $46.17.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile
The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
