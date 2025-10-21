IMG Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 252 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 98.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 53.7% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 360.0% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Barclays upped their price target on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.77.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:DUK opened at $129.00 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $105.20 and a 1-year high of $129.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.44.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.27%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,768,397.72. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

