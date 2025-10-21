Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 55.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,958 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $151.98 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $146.96 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.82%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $606,788.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,139,434.77. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $1,778,655.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 319,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,703,248.36. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

