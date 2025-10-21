IMG Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December $UDEC

IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December comprises 1.5% of IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 29.5% during the second quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 23.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 305,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,149,000 after purchasing an additional 57,167 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 33.7% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 87.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

BATS:UDEC opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average of $36.28. The company has a market capitalization of $435.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.37. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $37.07.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

