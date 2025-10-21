IMG Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 677 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF $HNDL

IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. OxenFree Capital LLC increased its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC now owns 50,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,386 shares in the last quarter.

HNDL stock opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $674.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.1306 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

