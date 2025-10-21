IMG Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

IMG Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35,300.0% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7,780.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $103.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.91. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.93.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

