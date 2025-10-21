IMG Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 110 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 159.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,197,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,327 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $715,979,000 after acquiring an additional 19,615 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,933,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $500,247,000 after acquiring an additional 91,707 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,110,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,895,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,968,748 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $335,770,000 after acquiring an additional 69,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $280.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.20.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $216.78 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $242.69. The company has a market cap of $163.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.79.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.90) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

