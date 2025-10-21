Fiduciary Family Office LLC Increases Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Fiduciary Family Office LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 203.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,523 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group makes up about 0.8% of Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,351,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,108,000 after purchasing an additional 280,004 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,476.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,433,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,007 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,230,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,710,000 after acquiring an additional 145,870 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,115,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,668,000 after acquiring an additional 349,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,770,000 after acquiring an additional 76,283 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $1,122,075.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 28,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,850.42. The trade was a 37.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,205,683 shares of company stock valued at $77,217,965. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 1.1%

IBKR opened at $66.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $73.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays set a $80.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.34.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

