Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Position Lessened by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advantage Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Clune & Associates LTD. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 42,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 54,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $92.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

