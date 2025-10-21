Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK is Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 8.0% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $407.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $262.65 and a fifty-two week high of $410.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.91. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

