Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,414 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF $NUMG

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 524,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,327,000 after acquiring an additional 62,281 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NUMG opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.92. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $51.67. The firm has a market cap of $406.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

