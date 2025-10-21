Probity Advisors Inc. Has $818,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,119 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 22,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $87.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $115.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.92.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.