Probity Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. $TAK

Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 29.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 52.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of TAK stock opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.16. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 0.21.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAK. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.
