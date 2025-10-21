Probity Advisors Inc. Has $689,000 Stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. $SKM

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,505 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 1,780.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 854.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

SK Telecom Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of SKM stock opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.58. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 5.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SKM

SK Telecom Company Profile

(Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.