BOK Financial Corporation $BOKF Shares Acquired by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,499 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 22,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,130,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 269,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,314,000 after buying an additional 32,460 shares in the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $109.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.88. BOK Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.07 and a 1 year high of $121.58.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $298.49 million for the quarter. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 15.80%. On average, analysts predict that BOK Financial Corporation will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BOKF shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.64.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

