Probity Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,129,506.30. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock valued at $239,713,896 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $181.59 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.90 and a 52-week high of $190.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.79 billion, a PE ratio of 605.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.42.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.