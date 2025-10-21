Probity Advisors Inc. Buys 149 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,044 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,056.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,255 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $201,358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,754,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,807 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 443.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,549,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,842 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.31.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $86.88 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $145.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

