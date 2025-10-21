Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 5,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.0%

IWM opened at $248.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.52 and a 200 day moving average of $218.48. The company has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $252.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

