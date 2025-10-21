Advantage Trust Co Sells 1,520 Shares of Defiance Connective Technologies ETF $SIXG

Advantage Trust Co reduced its position in Defiance Connective Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Defiance Connective Technologies ETF makes up 1.0% of Advantage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Advantage Trust Co owned about 0.31% of Defiance Connective Technologies ETF worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Defiance Connective Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Defiance Connective Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Defiance Connective Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIXG opened at $64.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.38. Defiance Connective Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $65.56. The stock has a market cap of $677.16 million, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.14.

The Defiance Connective Technologies ETF (SIXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Connective Technologies index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed companies involved in the rollout of connective technologies. Investments consist of 50 companies, selected and weighted based on market capitalization.

