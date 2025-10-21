Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) versus Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Critical Survey

Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC – Get Free Report) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biloxi Marsh Lands and Amplify Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biloxi Marsh Lands N/A N/A $100,000.00 ($0.08) -23.50 Amplify Energy $294.68 million 0.58 $12.95 million $0.35 12.07

Risk & Volatility

Amplify Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Biloxi Marsh Lands. Biloxi Marsh Lands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplify Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Biloxi Marsh Lands has a beta of -1.7, meaning that its share price is 270% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplify Energy has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Biloxi Marsh Lands and Amplify Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biloxi Marsh Lands 0 0 0 0 0.00 Amplify Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67

Amplify Energy has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 101.18%. Given Amplify Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Biloxi Marsh Lands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.8% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Amplify Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Biloxi Marsh Lands and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biloxi Marsh Lands N/A N/A N/A Amplify Energy 5.64% 6.61% 3.59%

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Biloxi Marsh Lands on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biloxi Marsh Lands

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns approximately 90,000 acres of surface, subsurface, and minerals in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

