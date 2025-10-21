Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,514 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.0% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,806,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811,598 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,050,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,068,000 after purchasing an additional 533,545 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,825,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,965,000 after purchasing an additional 96,306 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,343,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,528,000 after purchasing an additional 46,879 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,231,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,404,000 after purchasing an additional 151,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $95.29 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $95.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.81. The company has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

